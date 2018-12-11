Pivotal Software (PVTL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.32–0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $657-659 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.5 million.Pivotal Software also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $-0.1–0.09 EPS.

Shares of Pivotal Software stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 2,987,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,618. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PVTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.46.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $895,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Cook sold 27,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $554,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,356 in the last 90 days.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

