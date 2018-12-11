Pixie Coin (PXC) One Day Volume Tops $25,434.00

Pixie Coin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Pixie Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pixie Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $25,434.00 worth of Pixie Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pixie Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008298 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00022916 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00264760 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00017319 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Pixie Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Pixie Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pixie Coin is www.pixiecoin.io. Pixie Coin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin.

Buying and Selling Pixie Coin

Pixie Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixie Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pixie Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pixie Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

