Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 794,675 shares during the period. Platform Specialty Products comprises approximately 0.7% of BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Platform Specialty Products worth $38,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PAH stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 3.01.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 549,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,022,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 7,500 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 805,000 shares of company stock worth $8,788,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Platform Specialty Products Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

