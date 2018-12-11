PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 46,477 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 27,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $757,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

