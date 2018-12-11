PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 30,504 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Range Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,997,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,157 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,804,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 640,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Range Resources by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,380,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 538,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

