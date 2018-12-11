PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,486,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,268,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,423,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 695,413 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,690 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $19.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.72 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Fulton Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $33,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,793 shares in the company, valued at $464,421.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Campbell acquired 6,002 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,053.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,002 shares of company stock worth $300,773. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

