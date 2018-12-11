PolyOne Co. (POL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,596,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 257,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.02% of PolyOne worth $419,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 45.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 37,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 28.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,761,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 73.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Abernathy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $355,209.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,487.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $529,174. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

