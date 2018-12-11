Portland General Electric (POR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 206.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 185.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

