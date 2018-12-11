Potbelly (PBPB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Potbelly from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potbelly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $228.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of November 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

