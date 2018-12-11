Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to post sales of $97.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.18 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $108.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $419.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $419.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.44 million, with estimates ranging from $428.10 million to $445.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Power Integrations stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $457,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,544 shares of company stock worth $489,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,510,000 after buying an additional 183,418 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,929,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,212,000 after buying an additional 36,227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Power Integrations by 3.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,719,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,671,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,259,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

