PPL (PPL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the last six months, shares of PPL Corporation have outperformed the industry’s rally. The Company is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that primarily focuses on infrastructure construction projects for generation, transmission and distribution. It has re-established its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in the GBP .Recent acquisition of Safari Energy could boost its earnings and diverse its revenue stream. However, PPL Corp.’s operations are subject to stringent emission regulation high debt levels amid rising interest rates and risks of unplanned outage of power plants are some of the headwinds of the company.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,621. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 444.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $153,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

