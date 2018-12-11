PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRAH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an inline rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.50.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,126,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.