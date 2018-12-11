Prairie Provident Resources (PPR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 394,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 88,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.60 price objective on Prairie Provident Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

