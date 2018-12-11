ProChain (PRA) Reaches Market Cap of $618,617.00

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. ProChain has a market capitalization of $618,617.00 and $66,479.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bibox, Bit-Z and OKEx. In the last seven days, ProChain has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.02578415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00136897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00170742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.94 or 0.09302581 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029844 BTC.

About ProChain

ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech.

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.