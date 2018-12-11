Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) CEO Maoji Wang Acquires 6,600 Shares

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) CEO Maoji Wang purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,080 shares in the company, valued at $166,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maoji Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 4th, Maoji Wang purchased 3,620 shares of Professional Diversity Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $6,479.80.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network Inc has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 111.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

