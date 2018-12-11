Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.65.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PGNX opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 341.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $125,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.