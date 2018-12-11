Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) by 274.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,983 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 76.78% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBT. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of UBT opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (UBT) Holdings Increased by Jane Street Group LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/proshares-ultra-20-year-treasury-ubt-holdings-increased-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.