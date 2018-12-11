Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 591.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $117,826.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,126.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of COLB opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $46.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

