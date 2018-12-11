Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of EPC opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

