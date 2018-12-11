Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in AVX Co. (AVX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 175.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,328 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of AVX worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 150.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 310,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 29.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,178,000 after purchasing an additional 157,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVX stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.08. AVX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AVX had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $456.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AVX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

