Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,441,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,468,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,421,000 after buying an additional 1,734,031 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,496,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,985,000 after buying an additional 1,114,566 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,686,000 after buying an additional 972,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $2,755,035.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 558,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,337,897.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,510 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

