Q Global Advisors LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Chaparral Energy makes up about 0.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Chaparral Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAP. Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $119,295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $24,658,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $17,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $16,918,000. Finally, Nokota Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $12,348,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

CHAP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,203. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chaparral Energy news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 4,030 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/q-global-advisors-llc-takes-441000-position-in-chaparral-energy-inc-chap.html.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.