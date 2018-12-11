Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Issued By Desjardins

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$544.72 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.66 and a 52-week high of C$4.69.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.