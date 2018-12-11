Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for GMS Inc Reduced by Analyst (GMS)

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of GMS in a report released on Thursday, December 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered GMS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on GMS to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $721.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). GMS had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in GMS by 9.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in GMS by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GMS by 425.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

