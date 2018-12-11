Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a report issued on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

SAIC opened at $69.73 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352,533 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 134,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.