Shares of Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03). Approximately 1,750,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quadrise Fuels International (QFI) Stock Price Up 7.7%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/quadrise-fuels-international-qfi-stock-price-up-7-7.html.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels, through its MSAR technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.