QUALCOMM (QCOM) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a media sentiment score of -2.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected QUALCOMM’s analysis:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

