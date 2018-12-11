Quantbot Technologies LP Has $288,000 Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATM. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Cardtronics by 56.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $340.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CATM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

