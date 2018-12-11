Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,599 Shares of Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 72.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Beigene were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 365.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at $24,384,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,933,000 after purchasing an additional 81,748 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.75 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

In other Beigene news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 14,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,854,615.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,313.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $621,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $484,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,984 shares of company stock worth $13,921,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

