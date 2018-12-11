Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 8,013 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,165,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 149,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

In other news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $91,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

