Quidel (QDEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Quidel stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -685.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Quidel has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $469,826.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,103,078.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,057.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,603 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 225.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,940 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 22.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 396,989 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,441,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

