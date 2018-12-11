Qvr LLC Sells 10,381 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Qvr LLC cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Qvr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Qvr LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,636,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,793 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,613,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the period. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,640,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,296,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 382,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. 398,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,722,676. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

