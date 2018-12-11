Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LP

Highland Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Radius Health worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,763,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Radius Health from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Radius Health Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 140.79% and a negative net margin of 346.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LP” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/radius-health-inc-rdus-shares-sold-by-highland-capital-management-lp.html.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.