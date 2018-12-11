Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Position Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,258.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,708,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,788,000 after acquiring an additional 137,325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 275,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 137,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 405,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $869,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nomura set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.69.

RL opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

