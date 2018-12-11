Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Ralph Lauren worth $106,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,891 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 956.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.69.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

