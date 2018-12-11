Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,267,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,111. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $165.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

