Raymond James (RJF) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.75.

NYSE:RJF opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In related news, SVP George Catanese sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $520,351.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 86.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Raymond James by 57.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $135,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Raymond James by 59.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $183,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

