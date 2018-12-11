RBF Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AON by 26.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AON by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AON by 34.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.08. 11,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,646. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $166.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RBF Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/rbf-capital-llc-buys-1000-shares-of-aon-plc-aon.html.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.