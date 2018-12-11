RCI Hospitality (RICK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.87

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 5081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

RICK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RCI Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The company has a market cap of $224.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/rci-hospitality-rick-hits-new-1-year-low-at-21-87-2.html.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.