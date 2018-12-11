Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FGL (FG)

FGL (NYSE: FG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

12/7/2018 – FGL is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/27/2018 – FGL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/9/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/8/2018 – FGL was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE FG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,008. FGL Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. FGL had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other FGL news, CFO Dennis Vigneau bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $438,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $918,950. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the third quarter valued at $132,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

