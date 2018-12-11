RECORD Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (RCD)

RECORD (CURRENCY:RCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One RECORD token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and CoinBene. During the last week, RECORD has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. RECORD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $104.00 worth of RECORD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.02636766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00141123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00171190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.09418898 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029668 BTC.

About RECORD

The official message board for RECORD is medium.com/record-foundation. RECORD’s official Twitter account is @recordfarm. RECORD’s official website is recordfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling RECORD

RECORD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RECORD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RECORD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RECORD using one of the exchanges listed above.

