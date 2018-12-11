REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

RDHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of RDHL opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.88. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 461.55% and a negative return on equity of 112.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 378,751 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 527,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 16.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 112,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

