Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $440.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.21. 15,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,345. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $416.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

