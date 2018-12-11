Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,911,000 after buying an additional 311,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,221,000 after buying an additional 316,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 619,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,652,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.46. 13,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.07. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.15%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

