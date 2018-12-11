Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $287,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.2% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $925,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.6% during the third quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $364,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $7,361,323.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,450 shares of company stock valued at $107,898,595. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.78. 85,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,160,827. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.82 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $388.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.81.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

