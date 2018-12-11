Relevium Technologies (RLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 617061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

In related news, insider Albertus Petrus Engelbrecht sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$25,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 305,000 shares of company stock worth $33,350 and have sold 313,000 shares worth $34,430.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets. It primarily focuses in the areas of e-commerce and wellness services, as well as on nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and nutri-cosmeceutical products. The company was formerly known as BIOflex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Relevium Technologies Inc in December 2015.

