Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 25,282 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $72,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,217,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,146,000 after buying an additional 131,580 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 563,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 452,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 236,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Santander upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

KOF stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.98. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/renaissance-technologies-llc-buys-25282-shares-of-coca-cola-femsa-s-a-b-de-c-v-kof.html.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.