Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 97,500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3,482.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AutoZone worth $77,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,870,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,879,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,105,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AutoZone by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,287,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,757,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.41.

In other news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William T. Giles sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.11, for a total value of $11,746,485.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,973.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,373,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $889.00 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $590.76 and a 1 year high of $894.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 59.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 97,500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/renaissance-technologies-llc-buys-97500-shares-of-autozone-inc-azo.html.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.