Repme (RPM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,495.00

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Repme has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar. One Repme token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, STEX and Mercatox. Repme has a total market capitalization of $266,495.00 and approximately $143,076.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.02598018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00143284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00172427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.09666490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029824 BTC.

About Repme

Repme launched on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio. Repme’s official website is repme.io.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

