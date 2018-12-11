Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,631,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,137,835,000 after acquiring an additional 235,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,437,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,925,000 after buying an additional 235,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,069,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,039,000 after purchasing an additional 664,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

